Carne asada in Nantucket

Go
Nantucket restaurants
Toast

Nantucket restaurants that serve carne asada

Item pic

 

NanTaco

21 Water Street, Nantucket

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CARNE ASADA (NACHOS)$20.00
Marinated grilled skirt steak with your choice of fries, tortilla chips, or tots, choice of protein, queso cheese, salsa, sour cream, side of guacamole
CARNE ASADA (STEAK)$8.00
Marinated grilled skirt steak with your choice of corn or flour tortilla, guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, salsa
CARNE ASADA (QUESADILLA)$14.00
Marinated grilled skirt steak on a 12” flour tortilla, with jack cheese and side of pico and guacamole
More about NanTaco
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRUITS • CHEESE

Bartlett's Ocean View Farm

33 Bartlett Farm Rd, Nantucket

Avg 4.6 (314 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada & Black Bean Salad Special$13.99
Carne asada, romaine, black beans, corn, bell pepper, yellow cheddar and cilantro lime viniagrette
More about Bartlett's Ocean View Farm

