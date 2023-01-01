Carne asada in Nantucket
Nantucket restaurants that serve carne asada
More about NanTaco
NanTaco
21 Water Street, Nantucket
|CARNE ASADA (NACHOS)
|$20.00
Marinated grilled skirt steak with your choice of fries, tortilla chips, or tots, choice of protein, queso cheese, salsa, sour cream, side of guacamole
|CARNE ASADA (STEAK)
|$8.00
Marinated grilled skirt steak with your choice of corn or flour tortilla, guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, salsa
|CARNE ASADA (QUESADILLA)
|$14.00
Marinated grilled skirt steak on a 12” flour tortilla, with jack cheese and side of pico and guacamole