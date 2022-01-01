Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Ceviche in
Nantucket
/
Nantucket
/
Ceviche
Nantucket restaurants that serve ceviche
The Club Car
1 Main St, Nantucket
No reviews yet
Ceviche
$26.00
More about The Club Car
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
The Charlie Noble
15 South Water St, Nantucket
Avg 4.4
(397 reviews)
Octopus and Shrimp Ceviche
$23.00
More about The Charlie Noble
