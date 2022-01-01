Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Nantucket

Nantucket restaurants
Toast

Nantucket restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Buff Chicken Wrap image

 

45 Surfside

45 Surfside Road, Nantucket

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buff Chicken Wrap$12.95
Crispy buffalo chicken, banana peppers, romaine and house ranch dressing
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$12.95
Crispy chicken, bacon and romaine with our house ranch dressing
More about 45 Surfside
B-ACK Yard BBQ image

BBQ

B-ACK Yard BBQ

20 Straight Wharf, Nantucket

Avg 4.5 (1000 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Chicken Wrap$17.00
Golden BBQ Glazed Chicken, chopped and chilled with Greens, Shredded Carrots, Shredded Radish, Guacamole and Cilantro Crema served with 2oz Coleslaw, a half Sour Pickle Spear, and your choice of Side.
More about B-ACK Yard BBQ
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Boat House

2 Sanford Rd, Nantucket

Avg 4.5 (168 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Ceaser Wrap W/Fries$13.95
Sous Vide Cooked Natural Chicken without Antibiotics, Crisp Romaine Hearts, Shredded Permasen, Creamy Ceaser Dressing on All-Natural Wheat-berry Wrap
More about Boat House

