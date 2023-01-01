Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate cake in
Nantucket
/
Nantucket
/
Chocolate Cake
Nantucket restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Crosswinds
14 Airport Rd, Nantucket
No reviews yet
Triple Threat Chocolate Cake
$8.50
Chocolate Turtle Lava Cake
$8.50
vanilla ice cream
More about Crosswinds
SANDWICHES • FRUITS • CHEESE
Bartlett's Ocean View Farm
33 Bartlett Farm Rd, Nantucket
Avg 4.6
(314 reviews)
Chocolate Cake Donut
$1.50
More about Bartlett's Ocean View Farm
Browse other tasty dishes in Nantucket
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Rangoon
Cheese Fries
Curry
Burritos
Mozzarella Sticks
Chicken Caesar Wraps
French Fries
More near Nantucket to explore
Oak Bluffs
Avg 4
(21 restaurants)
Hyannis
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Edgartown
Avg 3.6
(18 restaurants)
Chatham
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Harwich Port
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
West Yarmouth
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Dennis Port
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
South Yarmouth
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Osterville
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(112 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(606 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(70 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(132 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(308 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(402 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(270 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(213 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(312 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston