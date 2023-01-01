Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Nantucket

Nantucket restaurants
Toast

Nantucket restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Crosswinds

14 Airport Rd, Nantucket

Triple Threat Chocolate Cake$8.50
Chocolate Turtle Lava Cake$8.50
vanilla ice cream
SANDWICHES • FRUITS • CHEESE

Bartlett's Ocean View Farm

33 Bartlett Farm Rd, Nantucket

Avg 4.6 (314 reviews)
Chocolate Cake Donut$1.50
