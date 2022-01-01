Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate chip cookies in
Nantucket
/
Nantucket
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Nantucket restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
SANDWICHES • FRUITS • CHEESE
Bartlett's Farm
33 Bartlett Farm Rd, Nantucket
Avg 4.6
(314 reviews)
Big Bite Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.75
**please grab cookies from baker's table in front of deli**
More about Bartlett's Farm
HAMBURGERS
Boat House
2 Sanford Rd, Nantucket
Avg 4.5
(168 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.04
More about Boat House
Browse other tasty dishes in Nantucket
Fried Rice
Fish And Chips
Chicken Tenders
Hot Chocolate
Egg Sandwiches
Muffins
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Curry
More near Nantucket to explore
Oak Bluffs
Avg 4
(20 restaurants)
Hyannis
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Edgartown
Avg 3.7
(13 restaurants)
Chatham
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Harwich Port
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
West Yarmouth
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Dennis Port
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
South Yarmouth
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Osterville
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(489 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(99 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(327 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(223 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(156 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(218 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston