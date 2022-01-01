Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Coleslaw in
Nantucket
/
Nantucket
/
Coleslaw
Nantucket restaurants that serve coleslaw
BBQ
B-ACK Yard BBQ
20 Straight Wharf, Nantucket
Avg 4.5
(1000 reviews)
3 Cabbage and Kale Coleslaw
$10.00
More about B-ACK Yard BBQ
Crosswinds
14 Airport Rd, Nantucket
No reviews yet
Coleslaw Side
$2.95
More about Crosswinds
