Dumplings in Nantucket
Nantucket restaurants that serve dumplings
More about 45 Surfside
45 Surfside
45 Surfside Road, Nantucket
|Dumplings
|$15.00
fried pork dumplings served with a soy chilli dipping sauce.
|Dumplings
|$15.00
More about The Beet
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Beet
9 South Water Street, Nantucket
|Vegetable Dumplings
|$16.00
edamame + cabbage dumplings pan sautéed finished with scallions, sesame + soy dipping sauce (6 per order)
*vegetarian
*not gluten free
*contain onion + garlic