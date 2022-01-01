Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Nantucket

Nantucket restaurants
Toast

Nantucket restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Item pic

 

Corner Table Nantucket

22 Federal Street, Nantucket

Tomato, Egg + Cotijia Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$7.99
Free range egg served on a Portuguese roll with Cotija cheese and dry tomato jam.
Ham, Egg And Cotija Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$8.99
Free range egg served on a Portuguese roll with Cotija cheese, dry tomato jam, and sliced ham.
Chorizo, Egg + Cotija Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$8.99
Free range egg served on a Portuguese roll with Cotija cheese, dry tomato jam, and chorizo.
Corner Table Nantucket
Fried Egg Sandwich image

 

45 Surfside

45 Surfside Road, Nantucket

Fried Egg Sandwich$7.95
Bacon, fried eggs and American cheese on a toasted English Muffin
45 Surfside

