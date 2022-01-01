Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Nantucket

Nantucket restaurants
Toast

Nantucket restaurants that serve fish and chips

Fish & Chips image

 

Nantucket Lobster Trap

23 Washington Street, Nantucket

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$15.00
Flash fried Haddock served with house Tartar sauce, french fries and fresh lemon garnish.
**Substitute sweet potato fries for a small up charge
More about Nantucket Lobster Trap
The Charlie Noble image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

The Charlie Noble

15 South Water St, Nantucket

Avg 4.4 (397 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Fish and Chips$11.00
N.E. Fish and Chips$28.00
Crispy Buttermilk Fried Cod with Fries, Cole Slaw, Tartar Sauce, and Lemon
More about The Charlie Noble
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Boat House

2 Sanford Rd, Nantucket

Avg 4.5 (168 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish N’ Chips$17.95
Lime,Tartar Sauce
More about Boat House

