Fish and chips in Nantucket
Nantucket restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about Nantucket Lobster Trap
Nantucket Lobster Trap
23 Washington Street, Nantucket
|Fish & Chips
|$15.00
Flash fried Haddock served with house Tartar sauce, french fries and fresh lemon garnish.
**Substitute sweet potato fries for a small up charge
More about The Charlie Noble
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
The Charlie Noble
15 South Water St, Nantucket
|Kid's Fish and Chips
|$11.00
|N.E. Fish and Chips
|$28.00
Crispy Buttermilk Fried Cod with Fries, Cole Slaw, Tartar Sauce, and Lemon