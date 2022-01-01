Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Nantucket

Crosswinds

14 Airport Rd, Nantucket

TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Sandwich$14.95
Beer-battered cod, tomato, lettuce, tartar sauce
HAMBURGERS

Boat House

2 Sanford Rd, Nantucket

Avg 4.5 (168 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fresh Fish Sandwich W Fries$16.95
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Lime, Tarter Sauce(on side)
