Fish sandwiches in
Nantucket
/
Nantucket
/
Fish Sandwiches
Nantucket restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
Crosswinds
14 Airport Rd, Nantucket
No reviews yet
Fish Sandwich
$14.95
Beer-battered cod, tomato, lettuce, tartar sauce
More about Crosswinds
HAMBURGERS
Boat House
2 Sanford Rd, Nantucket
Avg 4.5
(168 reviews)
Fresh Fish Sandwich W Fries
$16.95
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Lime, Tarter Sauce(on side)
More about Boat House
