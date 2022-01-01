Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Nantucket

Nantucket restaurants
Toast

Nantucket restaurants that serve french toast

Crosswinds

14 Airport Rd, Nantucket

French Toast Short Stack$8.95
Add strawberry or banana
Cinnamon Bun French Toast$11.95
Cinnamon bun, 2 eggs any-style
Gyp-Sea Café - Children’s Beach

15 Harbor View Way, Nantucket

French toast$14.00
