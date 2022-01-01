Grilled chicken in Nantucket
Nantucket restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Corner Table Nantucket
22 Federal Street, Nantucket
|Grilled Chicken Side
|$4.99
Side of our grilled chicken.
HAMBURGERS
Boat House
2 Sanford Rd, Nantucket
|Grilled Chicken Rafael Way W Fries
|$15.95
Grilled Chicken 6oz, Bacon, Fried Egg, Corn-salsa, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Chili-lime Mayo, American Cheese
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich W Fries
|$13.95
Lettuce, Tomatoes.
Cooked Sous Vide Natural without Antibiotics