Grilled chicken sandwiches in
Nantucket
/
Nantucket
/
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Nantucket restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
Crosswinds
14 Airport Rd, Nantucket
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$14.95
Marinated chicken breast w/ LTO
More about Crosswinds
HAMBURGERS
Boat House
2 Sanford Rd, Nantucket
Avg 4.5
(168 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Sandwich W Fries
$13.95
Lettuce, Tomatoes.
Cooked Sous Vide Natural without Antibiotics
More about Boat House
