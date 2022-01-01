Lobster rolls in Nantucket
Nantucket restaurants that serve lobster rolls
More about NLT Food Truck @ Cisco Brewers
NLT Food Truck @ Cisco Brewers
Nantucket Lobster Trap Truck at Cisco Brewery5 Bartlett Farm Road, Nantucket
|Lobster Roll
|$25.00
Chilled Lobster claw, knuckle & tail mixed with fresh lemon, light mayo, diced celery & red onion. Served on a buttered and toasted roll.
Add Chips. Fries or Sweet potato fries small up charge.
*Salad is pre mixed no substitutions*
More about Nantucket Lobster Trap
Nantucket Lobster Trap
23 Washington Street, Nantucket
|Lobster Roll (HOT)
|$34.00
Warm lobster claw, knuckle & tail smothered in herb infused drawn butter. Fresh Lemon garnish. Toasted brioche roll.
**Comes with a bag of Cape Cod potato chips and/or coleslaw. Swap french fries, sweet potato fries or a side salad for small up charge.
|Lobster Roll (COLD)
|$34.00
light mayo, cold lobster salad served on a warm buttered and toasted brioche roll.
**Comes with a bag of Cape Cod potato chips and/or coleslaw. Swap french fries, sweet potato fries or a side salad for small up charge.