Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Mediterranean salad in
Nantucket
/
Nantucket
/
Mediterranean Salad
Nantucket restaurants that serve mediterranean salad
45 Surfside
45 Surfside Road, Nantucket
No reviews yet
Mediterranean Salad
$12.95
mixed greens, feta, olives, tomato, pickled onion, vinaigrette
More about 45 Surfside
SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Nantucket Tap Room
29 Broad St, Nantucket
Avg 4.4
(852 reviews)
Mediterranean Salad
$17.00
More about Nantucket Tap Room
Browse other tasty dishes in Nantucket
Clams
Nachos
Cappuccino
Chicken Wraps
Chopped Salad
Mozzarella Sticks
Curry Chicken
Sweet Potato Fries
More near Nantucket to explore
Oak Bluffs
Avg 4
(24 restaurants)
Hyannis
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Edgartown
Avg 3.7
(16 restaurants)
Harwich Port
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Chatham
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
West Yarmouth
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Dennis Port
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
South Yarmouth
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Osterville
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(102 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(513 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(68 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(105 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(230 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(345 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(230 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(165 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(229 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston