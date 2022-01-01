Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Octopus in
Nantucket
/
Nantucket
/
Octopus
Nantucket restaurants that serve octopus
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
LoLa 41 Nantucket
15 S Beach St, Nantucket
Avg 4.3
(111 reviews)
Octopus Sashimi 3Pc
$21.00
Octopus Nigiri 2Pc
$16.00
More about LoLa 41 Nantucket
HAMBURGERS
Boat House
2 Sanford Rd, Nantucket
Avg 4.5
(168 reviews)
Trolli Brite Octopus Bag
$3.95
More about Boat House
