Salmon in Nantucket
Nantucket restaurants that serve salmon
Corner Table Nantucket
22 Federal Street, Nantucket
|Roasted Salmon with Moroccan couscous
|$14.99
Quick cured Atlantic salmon with aromatic couscous, preserved lemon, fresh herbs and extra virgin olive oil
SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Nantucket Tap Room
29 Broad St, Nantucket
|Salmon
|$36.00
pan roasted salmon, white beans, red bell pepper, kale, frisse, citrus + fennel veloute
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
LoLa 41 Nantucket
15 S Beach St, Nantucket
|Grilled Salmon Lo-Mein
|$41.00
Salmon, Water Chestnuts, Snow Peas, Broccoli, Carrot, & Thai Basil
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$23.00
6 Piece
Salmon, Scallions, & Spicy Mayo
(seaweed on outside)
|Salmon Sashimi 3Pc
|$21.00
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
The Charlie Noble
15 South Water St, Nantucket
|Sriracha Glazed Salmon Entree
|$32.00
Sriracha Glazed Salmon Filet with Citrus Infused Ancient Grains and Edamame Puree
BBQ
B-ACK Yard BBQ
20 Straight Wharf, Nantucket
|Blackened Salmon Sandwich
|$19.00
Blackened Salmon with Guacamole and Mixed Greens topped with Cilantro Crema on a Toasted Brioche Bun served with a 2oz Coleslaw, a half Sour Pickle Spear, and your choice of Side.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Beet
9 South Water Street, Nantucket
|Lap Cheong Salmon
|$31.00
crispy skin Wester Ross salmon with wilted pea tendrils, brown rice, and a lap cheong (Chinese sausage) vinaigrette with garlic, ginger and sesame