Salmon in Nantucket

Nantucket restaurants
Nantucket restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Corner Table Nantucket

22 Federal Street, Nantucket

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Roasted Salmon with Moroccan couscous$14.99
Quick cured Atlantic salmon with aromatic couscous, preserved lemon, fresh herbs and extra virgin olive oil
Nantucket Tap Room image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Nantucket Tap Room

29 Broad St, Nantucket

Avg 4.4 (852 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon$36.00
pan roasted salmon, white beans, red bell pepper, kale, frisse, citrus + fennel veloute
Item pic

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

LoLa 41 Nantucket

15 S Beach St, Nantucket

Avg 4.3 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Salmon Lo-Mein$41.00
Salmon, Water Chestnuts, Snow Peas, Broccoli, Carrot, & Thai Basil
Spicy Salmon Roll$23.00
6 Piece
Salmon, Scallions, & Spicy Mayo
(seaweed on outside)
Salmon Sashimi 3Pc$21.00
The Charlie Noble image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

The Charlie Noble

15 South Water St, Nantucket

Avg 4.4 (397 reviews)
Takeout
Sriracha Glazed Salmon Entree$32.00
Sriracha Glazed Salmon Filet with Citrus Infused Ancient Grains and Edamame Puree
B-ACK Yard BBQ image

BBQ

B-ACK Yard BBQ

20 Straight Wharf, Nantucket

Avg 4.5 (1000 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Salmon Sandwich$19.00
Blackened Salmon with Guacamole and Mixed Greens topped with Cilantro Crema on a Toasted Brioche Bun served with a 2oz Coleslaw, a half Sour Pickle Spear, and your choice of Side.
The Beet image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Beet

9 South Water Street, Nantucket

Avg 4.5 (39 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lap Cheong Salmon$31.00
crispy skin Wester Ross salmon with wilted pea tendrils, brown rice, and a lap cheong (Chinese sausage) vinaigrette with garlic, ginger and sesame
dune image

SEAFOOD

dune

20 Broad St, Nantucket

Avg 4.5 (3995 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon$43.50
smoked pineapple/ spicy peanut salsa/ pickled red onion/ black beans/ achiote bbq
