Sliders in Nantucket

Nantucket restaurants
Toast

Nantucket restaurants that serve sliders

Tuna Sliders image

 

NLT Food Truck @ Cisco Brewers

Nantucket Lobster Trap Truck at Cisco Brewery5 Bartlett Farm Road, Nantucket

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Sliders$16.00
Ahi seared rare & served on toasted sesame brioche buns. Fresh arugula, sweet soy glaze. # 2 per order.
More about NLT Food Truck @ Cisco Brewers
The Charlie Noble image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

The Charlie Noble

15 South Water St, Nantucket

Avg 4.4 (397 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster BLT Sliders$38.00
Chunks of Maine Lobster, Lightly Dressed, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato, on Toasted Potato Bun Sliders (3ea)
More about The Charlie Noble
B-ACK Yard BBQ image

BBQ

B-ACK Yard BBQ

20 Straight Wharf, Nantucket

Avg 4.5 (1000 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Pork Sliders$11.00
More about B-ACK Yard BBQ

