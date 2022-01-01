Sliders in Nantucket
Nantucket restaurants that serve sliders
More about NLT Food Truck @ Cisco Brewers
NLT Food Truck @ Cisco Brewers
Nantucket Lobster Trap Truck at Cisco Brewery5 Bartlett Farm Road, Nantucket
|Tuna Sliders
|$16.00
Ahi seared rare & served on toasted sesame brioche buns. Fresh arugula, sweet soy glaze. # 2 per order.
More about The Charlie Noble
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
The Charlie Noble
15 South Water St, Nantucket
|Lobster BLT Sliders
|$38.00
Chunks of Maine Lobster, Lightly Dressed, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato, on Toasted Potato Bun Sliders (3ea)