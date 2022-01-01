Go
Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

5925 Farrington Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (409 reviews)

Popular Items

1/2 Pound Burger$11.00
Served with lettuce, tomato, red onions and a pickle spear
Blackened Salmon Salad$18.00
Mixed greens tossed in raspberry vinaigrette with pine nuts, carrots, dried cranberries, walnuts, red onions and feta cheese, topped with blackened salmon
Quesadilla Cobb Salad$17.00
Zesty grilled chicken mixed with romaine lettuce, avocado, black beans, corn, roasted red peppers, tomatoes and corn tortilla strips, tossed in a spicy cilantro-ranch dressing, and garnished with cheese quesadilla wedges 17
Kids Tenders$7.00
Served with French fries or grapes
Pine Nut Salad$13.00
A perfect blend of feta cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, asparagus, red onions, cucumbers, pine nuts, fresh tomatoes, soba pasta noodles and fresh mixed greens tossed with lemon basil dressing
Full Strawberry Shortcake$9.50
1/2 Strawberry Shortcake$5.25
Fresh Maine Lobster Roll$17.00
Lobster chunks mixed with mayonnaise and diced celery, served on a grilled New England roll
Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
Chopped chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce atop mixed greens with fresh tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and carrots tossed in blue cheese dressing
Turkey Club$13.00
A triple decker sandwich with roasted turkey, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise, served on toasted white bread
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5925 Farrington Rd

Chapel Hill NC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
