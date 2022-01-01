Go
Toast

Nantucket Grill-Durham

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • GRILL

5826 Fayetteville Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (1475 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Wings$13.50
Fried and tossed in your choice of sauce: BBQ, homemade teriyaki, or spicy buffalo. Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing (Wings garnished with celery sticks)
1/2 Slice Triple Chocolate$5.25
Blackened Salmon Salad$18.00
Mixed greens tossed in raspberry vinaigrette with pine nuts, carrots, dried cranberries, walnuts, red onions and feta cheese, topped with blackened salmon
Quesadilla Cobb Salad$17.00
Zesty grilled chicken mixed with romaine lettuce, avocado, black beans, corn, roasted red peppers, tomatoes and corn tortilla strips, tossed in a spicy cilantro-ranch dressing, and garnished with cheese quesadilla wedges 17
Atlantic Grilled Salmon$22.90
Fresh Atlantic salmon grilled to perfection, served with mashed potatoes and sautéed asparagus, dressed with honey-tomato vinaigrette sauce
1/2 Slice Strawberry Shortcake$5.25
Side Fries$3.50
Full Slice Strawberry Shortcake$9.50
Pine Nut Salad$13.00
A perfect blend of feta cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, asparagus, red onions, cucumbers, pine nuts, fresh tomatoes, soba pasta noodles and fresh mixed greens tossed with lemon basil dressing
Jambalaya Pasta$19.90
Our most popular pasta dish! Shrimp, chicken, and andouille sausage sautéed with onions, tomato and peppers in a zesty creole sauce with penne pasta
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

5826 Fayetteville Rd

Durham NC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nantucket Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Shiki Sushi

No reviews yet

As the source of North Carolina's premier sushi and Asian fusion cuisine, Shiki Sushi and Tasu Asian Bistro offer an unrivaled array of foods, ingredients, and cooking styles, authentically prepared to reflect the tastes of the dynamic cultures throughout the Asian world. Visit our sushi restaurants if you are in the Durham, Cary, or Raleigh, NC area.

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

KoKyu

No reviews yet

Neighborhood Eatery, Ghost Kitchen, Craft Beverage Store

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston