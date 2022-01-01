Go
Toast

Nantucket Grill-Raleigh

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

1145 Falls River Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (745 reviews)

Popular Items

Jambalaya Pasta$19.90
Our most popular pasta dish! Shrimp, chicken, and andouille sausage sautéed with onions, tomato and peppers in a zesty creole sauce with penne pasta
Cheese Bacon$13.00
Topped with melted Monterey jack cheese and bacon. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onions and a pickle spear
1/2 Pound Burger$11.00
Served with lettuce, tomato, red onions and a pickle spear
1/2 Triple Chocolate$5.25
Atlantic Grilled Salmon$22.90
Fresh Atlantic salmon grilled to perfection, served with mashed potatoes and sautéed asparagus, dressed with honey-tomato vinaigrette sauce
Blackened Salmon Salad$18.00
Mixed greens tossed in raspberry vinaigrette with pine nuts, carrots, dried cranberries, walnuts, red onions and feta cheese, topped with blackened salmon
Chicken Wings$13.50
Fried and tossed in your choice of sauce: BBQ, homemade teriyaki, or spicy buffalo. Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing (Wings garnished with celery sticks)
1/2 Strawberry Shortcake$5.25
Full Strawberry Shortcake$9.50
1/2 Coconut Cream$5.25
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1145 Falls River Ave

Raleigh NC

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cheeni Indian Food Emporium

No reviews yet

Masala chai and Madras filter coffee plus baked goods, lunch and dinner will be served. Shop our bazaar for spices, coffee, tiffin carriers, cookbooks, and more.​

Uncorked Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pressed by Spanglish

No reviews yet

Puerto Rican food with Southern charm.

Gym Tacos Bedford

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston