Nantucket Grill-Raleigh
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
1145 Falls River Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1145 Falls River Ave
Raleigh NC
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cheeni Indian Food Emporium
Masala chai and Madras filter coffee plus baked goods, lunch and dinner will be served. Shop our bazaar for spices, coffee, tiffin carriers, cookbooks, and more.
Uncorked Wine Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Pressed by Spanglish
Puerto Rican food with Southern charm.
Gym Tacos Bedford
Come in and enjoy!