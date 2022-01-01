Go
Nantucket Tap Room

Come on in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

29 Broad St • $$

Avg 4.4 (852 reviews)

Popular Items

Seasonal Risotto$28.00
Arborio rice, roasted butternut squash, bacon jam, fresh thyme + parmesan
Kids Cheeseburger$12.00
4oz Smash Burger with Cheese on Sesame Seed Bun. Comes with Fries
Popovers$6.00
House Made, Freshly Baked Popovers
Kids Grilled Cheese$12.00
Classic Grilled Cheese with American Cheese on White Bread. Comes with Fries
Salmon$36.00
pan roasted salmon, white beans, red bell pepper, kale, frisse, citrus + fennel veloute
Side Fries$10.00
Bibb + Endive Salad$16.00
boston bibb _ endive lettuces, apples, pomegranate seeds, ricotta salata + pomegranate vinaigrette
Big M-ACK$24.00
two all beef 4oz smash patties, american cheese, lettuce, pickles, special sauce, sesame seed bun + french fries
Kale Caesar$16.00
tuscan kale, radicchio, carrots, parmesan, croutons + caesar dressing
New England Clam Chowder$12.00
Our classic New England Clam Chowder, loaded with Bacon and Clams.
Seating
Reservations
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating

29 Broad St

Nantucket MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
