Nantucket Tap Room
Come on in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
29 Broad St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
29 Broad St
Nantucket MA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Brotherhood of Thieves
Come in and enjoy!
Oran Mor Bistro
A taste of Òran Mór To Go! Curbside pickup.
LoLa 41 Nantucket
LoLa 41 is a global bistro and sushi bar, located on the island of Nantucket - 30 miles off the coast of Massachusetts. We provide guests with the opportunity to experience a worldly culinary delight, which takes them on a global journey across the 41st parallel. Flooded in candle light and selectively curated music in the background, LoLa 41 is always a top choice among visitors and residents alike.
Via Mare
A fun-loving little Venetian-inspired restaurant established 2019 providing our island community with italian-ish small plates highlighting garden & sea! (We also make a mean Nashville-style hot chicken)