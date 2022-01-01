Go
Toast

Napa At Kingsley

Come in and enjoy!

1310 Broadcloth Street Suite 101

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crab-Crusted Mahi-Mahi$36.00
saffron couscous, braised kale, roasted grape tomatoes, calabrian chili beurre blanc
Grilled Cheese$7.00
Caesar Salad Base$6.00
romaine hearts, preserved lemon butter croutons, shaved parmesan
Mozzarella Stuffed Meatballs$13.00
crispy polenta cakes, pomodoro, basil pesto, parmesan, fresh basil
Napa Salad$10.00
mixed greens, kale, grape tomatoes, feta,
smoked bacon lardons, strawberries, pickled red onion, asparagus, champagne vinaigrette
Fig & Proscuitto Pizza$15.00
drunken fig purée, crumbled gorgonzola,
white cheddar, baby arugula, extra virgin olive oil
Cobb Salad Base$6.00
mixed greens, kale, grape tomatoes, gorgonzola, avocado, smoked bacon lardons, preserved lemon butter croutons,
citrus white balsamic vinaigrette
Margherita Pizza$15.00
pomodoro, confit grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
Grilled Salmon$30.00
purple carrot purée, fava bean & quinoa couscous, sorghum glazed carrots, crispy carrots
Caesar Salad$10.00
romaine hearts, preserved lemon butter croutons, shaved parmesan
See full menu

Location

1310 Broadcloth Street Suite 101

Fort Mill SC

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Epic Chophouse - Fort Mill

No reviews yet

Enjoy exquisite dining, relax at the bar, or indulge in a special celebration. Our menu includes steaks, seafood, pasta, chicken and more.

Charanda Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

Come and taste the fiesta!

Empire Pizza

No reviews yet

Proudly serving the Carolinas with great food and drinks, and providing great customer service since 2009!

Spice Asian Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston