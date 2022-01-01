Napa American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Napa

Norman Rose Tavern image

GRILL

Norman Rose Tavern

1401 First Street, Napa

Avg 4.1 (1552 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Dip$16.95
Sciambra Torpedo Roll, Top Sirloin, Caramelized Onions, Horseradish Cream, Au Jus
Chopped Chicken$19.95
Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Grapes, Apples, Celery Root, Creamy Yogurt Dressing
Green Goddess$14.95
Little Gems, Carrots, Radish, Pumpkin Seeds, Goddess Dressing
More about Norman Rose Tavern
Gott's Roadside image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gott's Roadside

Oxbow Public Market 644 First Street, Napa

Avg 4.1 (4075 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bacon Cheeseburger$11.99
American cheese, Zoe's bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
Vietnamese Chicken Salad$13.99
Romaine lettuce, kale & shredded cabbage tossed with cucumbers, carrots, mung bean sprouts, peanuts, cilantro, mint & peanut lime vinaigrette & topped with crispy fried chicken breast, pickled red Fresno chiles & green onions.
Impossible™ Chicken Nuggets$12.99
Impossible™ Chicken Nuggets made from plants. Served with fries and house-made dips (ranch dressing, BBQ sauce & honey mustard).
More about Gott's Roadside
Carpe Diem Restaurant & Bar image

 

Carpe Diem Restaurant & Bar

1001 second st, Napa

Avg 4.5 (1814 reviews)
Takeout
More about Carpe Diem Restaurant & Bar

