Napa American restaurants you'll love

Napa American restaurants
American restaurants in Napa
GRILL
Norman Rose Tavern
1401 First Street, Napa
|Popular items
|French Dip
|$16.95
Sciambra Torpedo Roll, Top Sirloin, Caramelized Onions, Horseradish Cream, Au Jus
|Chopped Chicken
|$19.95
Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Grapes, Apples, Celery Root, Creamy Yogurt Dressing
|Green Goddess
|$14.95
Little Gems, Carrots, Radish, Pumpkin Seeds, Goddess Dressing
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gott's Roadside
Oxbow Public Market 644 First Street, Napa
|Popular items
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$11.99
American cheese, Zoe's bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
|Vietnamese Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Romaine lettuce, kale & shredded cabbage tossed with cucumbers, carrots, mung bean sprouts, peanuts, cilantro, mint & peanut lime vinaigrette & topped with crispy fried chicken breast, pickled red Fresno chiles & green onions.
|Impossible™ Chicken Nuggets
|$12.99
Impossible™ Chicken Nuggets made from plants. Served with fries and house-made dips (ranch dressing, BBQ sauce & honey mustard).