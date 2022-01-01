Napa bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Napa

Norman Rose Tavern image

GRILL

Norman Rose Tavern

1401 First Street, Napa

Avg 4.1 (1552 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Dip$16.95
Sciambra Torpedo Roll, Top Sirloin, Caramelized Onions, Horseradish Cream, Au Jus
Chopped Chicken$19.95
Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Grapes, Apples, Celery Root, Creamy Yogurt Dressing
Green Goddess$14.95
Little Gems, Carrots, Radish, Pumpkin Seeds, Goddess Dressing
More about Norman Rose Tavern
Bar Lucia - Oxbow Market image

 

Bar Lucia - Oxbow Market

610 First Street Suite 19, Napa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kale Lacinto Caesar$13.00
Kettle Chips$3.00
Froze$10.00
More about Bar Lucia - Oxbow Market
The Forge Handcrafted Pizza image

 

The Forge Handcrafted Pizza

155 Gasser Dr., Napa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
MUSHROOM AND SAUSAGE PIZZA$18.00
hand torn sausage, garlic roasted mushroom, red onion, thyme
CRISPY CHEESE CURDS$10.00
The State Fair Classic. Tempura fried Wisconsin cheddar served with slow simmered tomato sauce.
PEPPERONI PIZZA$20.00
Zoe's pepperoni, jalapeño, green olive, red onion
More about The Forge Handcrafted Pizza
La Taberna image

TAPAS

La Taberna

815 Main Street, Napa

Avg 4.6 (574 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Patatas Bravas$9.00
Traditional Spanish crispy potatoes. Served with spicy brava sauce in aioli, on the side
Pork Belly$9.00
Crispy Pork Belly. Piquillo pepper glaze. (Contains soy sauce)
Basque Cake$8.00
Traditional Basque cake served with creme anglaise and seasonal fruit
More about La Taberna
La Cheve Bakery & Brews image

 

La Cheve Bakery & Brews

376 SOSCOL AVE, Napa

Avg 4.5 (222 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chilaquiles$16.00
Cheve sauce on fried corn tortillas, cotija, eggs to style, refried beans cilantro + sour cream + onion garnish + salsa.
BREAKFAST SANDWICH$16.00
House-made pan de papa, scrambled eggs, mozzarella cheese, house-made spicy mayo, bacon with a side of fruit (EXTRA: AVOCADO)
Boozy
Random delicious delicacies will be made with a wide range of boozy options... liqueurs galore!
More about La Cheve Bakery & Brews
Ca' Momi Osteria image

PIZZA

Ca' Momi Osteria

1141 1st St, Napa

Avg 4.3 (1896 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
pizza boscaiola
housemade marin sun farms pork sausage, imported wild & porcini mushrooms & white truffle cream. gluten free option available
pollo fritto$28.00
herb-marinated crispy mary's organic chicken & crispy sage leaves
arancine (vegetarian)$12.00
crispy organic rice balls filled with organic mozzarella & organic dop tomatoes
More about Ca' Momi Osteria

