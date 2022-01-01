Napa bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Napa
More about Norman Rose Tavern
GRILL
Norman Rose Tavern
1401 First Street, Napa
|Popular items
|French Dip
|$16.95
Sciambra Torpedo Roll, Top Sirloin, Caramelized Onions, Horseradish Cream, Au Jus
|Chopped Chicken
|$19.95
Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Grapes, Apples, Celery Root, Creamy Yogurt Dressing
|Green Goddess
|$14.95
Little Gems, Carrots, Radish, Pumpkin Seeds, Goddess Dressing
More about Bar Lucia - Oxbow Market
Bar Lucia - Oxbow Market
610 First Street Suite 19, Napa
|Popular items
|Kale Lacinto Caesar
|$13.00
|Kettle Chips
|$3.00
|Froze
|$10.00
More about The Forge Handcrafted Pizza
The Forge Handcrafted Pizza
155 Gasser Dr., Napa
|Popular items
|MUSHROOM AND SAUSAGE PIZZA
|$18.00
hand torn sausage, garlic roasted mushroom, red onion, thyme
|CRISPY CHEESE CURDS
|$10.00
The State Fair Classic. Tempura fried Wisconsin cheddar served with slow simmered tomato sauce.
|PEPPERONI PIZZA
|$20.00
Zoe's pepperoni, jalapeño, green olive, red onion
More about La Taberna
TAPAS
La Taberna
815 Main Street, Napa
|Popular items
|Patatas Bravas
|$9.00
Traditional Spanish crispy potatoes. Served with spicy brava sauce in aioli, on the side
|Pork Belly
|$9.00
Crispy Pork Belly. Piquillo pepper glaze. (Contains soy sauce)
|Basque Cake
|$8.00
Traditional Basque cake served with creme anglaise and seasonal fruit
More about La Cheve Bakery & Brews
La Cheve Bakery & Brews
376 SOSCOL AVE, Napa
|Popular items
|Chilaquiles
|$16.00
Cheve sauce on fried corn tortillas, cotija, eggs to style, refried beans cilantro + sour cream + onion garnish + salsa.
|BREAKFAST SANDWICH
|$16.00
House-made pan de papa, scrambled eggs, mozzarella cheese, house-made spicy mayo, bacon with a side of fruit (EXTRA: AVOCADO)
|Boozy
Random delicious delicacies will be made with a wide range of boozy options... liqueurs galore!
More about Ca' Momi Osteria
PIZZA
Ca' Momi Osteria
1141 1st St, Napa
|Popular items
|pizza boscaiola
housemade marin sun farms pork sausage, imported wild & porcini mushrooms & white truffle cream. gluten free option available
|pollo fritto
|$28.00
herb-marinated crispy mary's organic chicken & crispy sage leaves
|arancine (vegetarian)
|$12.00
crispy organic rice balls filled with organic mozzarella & organic dop tomatoes