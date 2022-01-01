Napa breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Napa
Southside
135 Gasser Dr., Napa
|Popular items
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Bucket
|$29.00
10 piece bucket
|Chilaquiles
|$15.00
corn tortilla chips, salsa roja, tomatillo, cotija cheese, crema, black beans, two poached eggs
|NEW! Avocado Toast
|$10.50
Seeded wheat bread, avocado mash, redwood hills farm feta, cucumber, mint, toasted pepitas, ground ancho chili
TACOS
Southside Catering
135 Gasser Dr, Napa
|Popular items
|Organic Sonoma Fried Chicken (boxed lunch)
|$19.50
2 pieces of organic Fulton Valley buttermilk fried chicken served picnic style with a biscuit, a green salad & a freshly baked chocolate chip cookie. Comes with packaged Eco utensil set & napkin
|Artisan Head Lettuce Salad
|$55.00
preserved lemon vinaigrette, pecorino romano, toasted pepitas
|Roasted Squash Trio
delicata, acorn, butternut squash, maple bacon vinaigrette, kale, pepitas
La Cheve Bakery & Brews
376 SOSCOL AVE, Napa
|Popular items
|Chilaquiles
|$16.00
Cheve sauce on fried corn tortillas, cotija, eggs to style, refried beans cilantro + sour cream + onion garnish + salsa.
|BREAKFAST SANDWICH
|$16.00
House-made pan de papa, scrambled eggs, mozzarella cheese, house-made spicy mayo, bacon with a side of fruit (EXTRA: AVOCADO)
|Boozy
Random delicious delicacies will be made with a wide range of boozy options... liqueurs galore!
GRILL
Tarla Mediterranean Grill
1480 1st St, Napa
|Popular items
|CHICKEN KEBAB
|$29.00
36 Hours Mediterranean Spiced Marinated Chick-en Breast, Seasonal Roasted Vegetables, Chimichurri
|SHORT RIBS
|$36.00
Roasted Mushroom-White Truffle Risotto,
Beef Au Jus, Kale, Spicy Pickled Cherry Peppers
|Chicken Doner(Gyro)
|$17.00
Charcoal Grilled Chicken Kebab on Pita**\t
Chicken Kebab / Spicy Aioli / Cabbage Salad / Greek Fries
Southside
2770 Old Sonoma Rd, Napa
|Popular items
|Smoked Chicken Salad.
|$16.50
arugula, fresh herbs, spice-rubbed chicken, dried bing cherries, blue cheese, pistachios, apple vinaigrette.
Vinaigrette served on the side.
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$16.00
buttermilk biscuit, chorizo sausage gravy, poached eggs, cilantro
|Chilaquiles
|$16.00
corn tortilla chips, salsa roja, tomatillo, cotija cheese, crema, black beans, poached eggs