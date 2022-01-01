Napa dessert & ice cream spots you'll love
Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Napa
More about Milestone Provisions
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
Milestone Provisions
610 1st St, Suite #2, Napa
|Popular items
|King Oyster Mushroom Sandwich
|$14.50
Herb bread, cucumber ribbons, avocado, red onions, sweet peppers, butter lettuce, sunflower seed vinaigrette
|Pastrami on Rye
|$14.00
New York rye bread, Five Dot Ranch pastrami, swiss cheese, hot mustard
|BBQ Ribs
|$14.00
Two beef back ribs with bbq sauce served with grilled herb bread and pickled plums.