Napa Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Go
Napa restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Napa

La Taberna image

TAPAS

La Taberna

815 Main Street, Napa

Avg 4.6 (574 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Patatas Bravas$9.00
Traditional Spanish crispy potatoes. Served with spicy brava sauce in aioli, on the side
Pork Belly$9.00
Crispy Pork Belly. Piquillo pepper glaze. (Contains soy sauce)
Basque Cake$8.00
Traditional Basque cake served with creme anglaise and seasonal fruit
More about La Taberna
ZuZu Tapas & Paella image

 

ZuZu Tapas & Paella

829 Main St, Napa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Arros Negra$38.00
Our Black Paella
Squid Ink, Bomba Rice, Clams, Mussels, Gulf Shrimp, Calamari and a daily Fish.
## ## Instead of boxing it up we can keep it in the paella pan for a $15 deposit and will be refunded when you bring the pan back to ZuZu. Go to the "Paella Pan Deposit" icon. ## ##
Flat Iron$14.00
Akaushi Flat-Iron Steak from Snake River Ranch with roasted jalapeño chimichurri.
ZuZu Vegetarian Paella for 2$32.00
This veggie paella is vegan. Made with the a deep mushroom base and fresh seasonal vegetables ## ## Instead of boxing it up we can keep it in the paella pan for a $15 deposit and will be refunded when you bring the pan back to ZuZu. Go to the "Paella Pan Deposit" icon. ## ##
More about ZuZu Tapas & Paella
Tarla Mediterranean Grill image

GRILL

Tarla Mediterranean Grill

1480 1st St, Napa

Avg 4.3 (4400 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CHICKEN KEBAB$29.00
36 Hours Mediterranean Spiced Marinated Chick-en Breast, Seasonal Roasted Vegetables, Chimichurri
SHORT RIBS$36.00
Roasted Mushroom-White Truffle Risotto,
Beef Au Jus, Kale, Spicy Pickled Cherry Peppers
Chicken Doner(Gyro)$17.00
Charcoal Grilled Chicken Kebab on Pita**\t
Chicken Kebab / Spicy Aioli / Cabbage Salad / Greek Fries
More about Tarla Mediterranean Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Napa

Burritos

Tacos

Chicken Salad

Chilaquiles

Super Burritos

Margherita Pizza

Enchiladas

Avocado Toast

Map

More near Napa to explore

Vacaville

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Yountville

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Saint Helena

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winters

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Benicia

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston