Napa Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Napa
More about La Taberna
TAPAS
La Taberna
815 Main Street, Napa
|Popular items
|Patatas Bravas
|$9.00
Traditional Spanish crispy potatoes. Served with spicy brava sauce in aioli, on the side
|Pork Belly
|$9.00
Crispy Pork Belly. Piquillo pepper glaze. (Contains soy sauce)
|Basque Cake
|$8.00
Traditional Basque cake served with creme anglaise and seasonal fruit
More about ZuZu Tapas & Paella
ZuZu Tapas & Paella
829 Main St, Napa
|Popular items
|Arros Negra
|$38.00
Our Black Paella
Squid Ink, Bomba Rice, Clams, Mussels, Gulf Shrimp, Calamari and a daily Fish.
## ## Instead of boxing it up we can keep it in the paella pan for a $15 deposit and will be refunded when you bring the pan back to ZuZu. Go to the "Paella Pan Deposit" icon. ## ##
|Flat Iron
|$14.00
Akaushi Flat-Iron Steak from Snake River Ranch with roasted jalapeño chimichurri.
|ZuZu Vegetarian Paella for 2
|$32.00
This veggie paella is vegan. Made with the a deep mushroom base and fresh seasonal vegetables ## ## Instead of boxing it up we can keep it in the paella pan for a $15 deposit and will be refunded when you bring the pan back to ZuZu. Go to the "Paella Pan Deposit" icon. ## ##
More about Tarla Mediterranean Grill
GRILL
Tarla Mediterranean Grill
1480 1st St, Napa
|Popular items
|CHICKEN KEBAB
|$29.00
36 Hours Mediterranean Spiced Marinated Chick-en Breast, Seasonal Roasted Vegetables, Chimichurri
|SHORT RIBS
|$36.00
Roasted Mushroom-White Truffle Risotto,
Beef Au Jus, Kale, Spicy Pickled Cherry Peppers
|Chicken Doner(Gyro)
|$17.00
Charcoal Grilled Chicken Kebab on Pita**\t
Chicken Kebab / Spicy Aioli / Cabbage Salad / Greek Fries