Arugula salad in Napa

Go
Napa restaurants
Toast

Napa restaurants that serve arugula salad

Consumer pic

 

Southside

135 Gasser Dr., Napa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Arugula & Crispy Fingerling Potato Salad$10.00
preserved lemon vinaigrette, cotija
More about Southside
Azzurro Pizzeria e Enoteca image

PIZZA

Azzurro Pizzeria e Enoteca

1260 Main St, Napa

Avg 4.7 (456 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Arugula Salad
Red Onion, Pt Reyes Blue Cheese, Red Wine Vinaigrette.
More about Azzurro Pizzeria e Enoteca

