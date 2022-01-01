Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Arugula salad in
Napa
/
Napa
/
Arugula Salad
Napa restaurants that serve arugula salad
Southside
135 Gasser Dr., Napa
No reviews yet
Arugula & Crispy Fingerling Potato Salad
$10.00
preserved lemon vinaigrette, cotija
More about Southside
PIZZA
Azzurro Pizzeria e Enoteca
1260 Main St, Napa
Avg 4.7
(456 reviews)
Arugula Salad
Red Onion, Pt Reyes Blue Cheese, Red Wine Vinaigrette.
More about Azzurro Pizzeria e Enoteca
