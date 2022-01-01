Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Napa

Napa restaurants
Toast

Napa restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Southside

135 Gasser Dr., Napa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carrot Cake$5.00
cream cheese frosting, smoked almonds
More about Southside
Item pic

TACOS

Southside Catering

135 Gasser Dr, Napa

Avg 4.6 (60 reviews)
Takeout
Whole Carrot Cake$36.00
whole carrot cake (8 slices), cream cheese frosting, smoked almonds
More about Southside Catering
Basque Cake image

TAPAS

La Taberna

815 Main Street, Napa

Avg 4.6 (574 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Basque Cake$8.00
Traditional Basque cake served with creme anglaise and seasonal fruit
More about La Taberna
La Cheve Bakery & Brews image

 

La Cheve Bakery & Brews

376 SOSCOL AVE, Napa

Avg 4.5 (222 reviews)
Takeout
Mini-Cake
More about La Cheve Bakery & Brews
Soda Canyon Store image

 

Soda Canyon Store

4006 Silverado Trail, Napa

Avg 4.1 (433 reviews)
Takeout
artichoke cakes$7.00
More about Soda Canyon Store
Item pic

GRILL

Tarla Mediterranean Grill

1480 1st St, Napa

Avg 4.3 (4400 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Zucchini Cakes$13.00
Stuffed Grape Leaves, Rice, Pine Nuts,
Currants, Mediterranean Spices, Tzatziki
Flourless Chocolate Cake$12.00
More about Tarla Mediterranean Grill
Item pic

 

Southside

2770 Old Sonoma Rd, Napa

Avg 4.5 (1003 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$5.50
cream cheese frosting, smoked almonds
More about Southside

