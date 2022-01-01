Cake in Napa
Napa restaurants that serve cake
Southside
135 Gasser Dr., Napa
|Carrot Cake
|$5.00
cream cheese frosting, smoked almonds
TACOS
Southside Catering
135 Gasser Dr, Napa
|Whole Carrot Cake
|$36.00
whole carrot cake (8 slices), cream cheese frosting, smoked almonds
TAPAS
La Taberna
815 Main Street, Napa
|Basque Cake
|$8.00
Traditional Basque cake served with creme anglaise and seasonal fruit
GRILL
Tarla Mediterranean Grill
1480 1st St, Napa
|Zucchini Cakes
|$13.00
Stuffed Grape Leaves, Rice, Pine Nuts,
Currants, Mediterranean Spices, Tzatziki
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$12.00