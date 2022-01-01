Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cappuccino in
Napa
/
Napa
/
Cappuccino
Napa restaurants that serve cappuccino
Southside
135 Gasser Dr., Napa
No reviews yet
Cappuccino
$4.25
2 shots espresso, 2% milk
More about Southside
Southside
2770 Old Sonoma Rd, Napa
Avg 4.5
(1003 reviews)
Cappuccino
More about Southside
Winstons Cafe and Bakery
1517 3rd st, Napa
No reviews yet
Cappuccino
$4.00
More about Winstons Cafe and Bakery
