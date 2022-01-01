Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Napa

Go
Napa restaurants
Toast

Napa restaurants that serve chai lattes

Item pic

 

Southside

135 Gasser Dr., Napa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chai Latte$3.50
More about Southside
Item pic

 

Southside

2770 Old Sonoma Rd, Napa

Avg 4.5 (1003 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Latte$2.50
Iced Chai Latte$5.00
More about Southside
Restaurant banner

 

Winstons Cafe and Bakery

1517 3rd st, Napa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Latte$5.00
More about Winstons Cafe and Bakery

Browse other tasty dishes in Napa

Mushroom Soup

Reuben

Cake

Lamb Burgers

Cheese Pizza

Mac And Cheese

Cobb Salad

Nachos

Map

More near Napa to explore

Vacaville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Yountville

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Saint Helena

Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)

Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Winters

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Benicia

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston