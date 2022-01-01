Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cheesecake in
Napa
/
Napa
/
Cheesecake
Napa restaurants that serve cheesecake
GRILL
Norman Rose Tavern
1401 First Street, Napa
Avg 4.1
(1552 reviews)
Cheesecake
$11.00
More about Norman Rose Tavern
TAPAS
La Taberna
815 Main Street, Napa
Avg 4.6
(574 reviews)
Burnt Basque Cheesecake
$8.00
Traditional burnt Basque cheesecake. Savory and delicious.
Served with seasonal greens.
More about La Taberna
