Chicken salad in Napa
Napa restaurants that serve chicken salad
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gott's Roadside
Oxbow Public Market 644 First Street, Napa
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$11.99
American cheese, Zoe's bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
|Vietnamese Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Romaine lettuce, kale & shredded cabbage tossed with cucumbers, carrots, mung bean sprouts, peanuts, cilantro, mint & peanut lime vinaigrette & topped with crispy fried chicken breast, pickled red Fresno chiles & green onions.
|Impossible™ Chicken Nuggets
|$12.99
Impossible™ Chicken Nuggets made from plants. Served with fries and house-made dips (ranch dressing, BBQ sauce & honey mustard).
Southside
135 Gasser Dr., Napa
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Bucket
|$29.00
10 piece bucket
|Chilaquiles
|$15.00
corn tortilla chips, salsa roja, tomatillo, cotija cheese, crema, black beans, two poached eggs
|NEW! Avocado Toast
|$10.50
Seeded wheat bread, avocado mash, redwood hills farm feta, cucumber, mint, toasted pepitas, ground ancho chili
Southside
2770 Old Sonoma Rd, Napa
|Smoked Chicken Salad.
|$16.50
arugula, fresh herbs, spice-rubbed chicken, dried bing cherries, blue cheese, pistachios, apple vinaigrette.
Vinaigrette served on the side.
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$16.00
buttermilk biscuit, chorizo sausage gravy, poached eggs, cilantro
|Chilaquiles
|$16.00
corn tortilla chips, salsa roja, tomatillo, cotija cheese, crema, black beans, poached eggs