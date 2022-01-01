Chicken salad in Napa

Gott's Roadside image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gott's Roadside

Oxbow Public Market 644 First Street, Napa

Avg 4.1 (4075 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Cheeseburger$11.99
American cheese, Zoe's bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
Vietnamese Chicken Salad$13.99
Romaine lettuce, kale & shredded cabbage tossed with cucumbers, carrots, mung bean sprouts, peanuts, cilantro, mint & peanut lime vinaigrette & topped with crispy fried chicken breast, pickled red Fresno chiles & green onions.
Impossible™ Chicken Nuggets$12.99
Impossible™ Chicken Nuggets made from plants. Served with fries and house-made dips (ranch dressing, BBQ sauce & honey mustard).
More about Gott's Roadside
Southside image

 

Southside

135 Gasser Dr., Napa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Bucket$29.00
10 piece bucket
Chilaquiles$15.00
corn tortilla chips, salsa roja, tomatillo, cotija cheese, crema, black beans, two poached eggs
NEW! Avocado Toast$10.50
Seeded wheat bread, avocado mash, redwood hills farm feta, cucumber, mint, toasted pepitas, ground ancho chili
More about Southside
Southside image

 

Southside

2770 Old Sonoma Rd, Napa

Avg 4.5 (1003 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Chicken Salad.$16.50
arugula, fresh herbs, spice-rubbed chicken, dried bing cherries, blue cheese, pistachios, apple vinaigrette.
Vinaigrette served on the side.
Biscuits & Gravy$16.00
buttermilk biscuit, chorizo sausage gravy, poached eggs, cilantro
Chilaquiles$16.00
corn tortilla chips, salsa roja, tomatillo, cotija cheese, crema, black beans, poached eggs
More about Southside

