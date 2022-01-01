Chilaquiles in Napa

Southside image

 

Southside

135 Gasser Dr., Napa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Bucket$29.00
10 piece bucket
Chilaquiles$15.00
corn tortilla chips, salsa roja, tomatillo, cotija cheese, crema, black beans, two poached eggs
NEW! Avocado Toast$10.50
Seeded wheat bread, avocado mash, redwood hills farm feta, cucumber, mint, toasted pepitas, ground ancho chili
More about Southside
La Cheve Bakery & Brews image

 

La Cheve Bakery & Brews

376 SOSCOL AVE, Napa

Avg 4.5 (222 reviews)
Takeout
Chilaquiles$16.00
Cheve sauce on fried corn tortillas, cotija, eggs to style, refried beans cilantro + sour cream + onion garnish + salsa.
BREAKFAST SANDWICH$16.00
House-made pan de papa, scrambled eggs, mozzarella cheese, house-made spicy mayo, bacon with a side of fruit (EXTRA: AVOCADO)
Boozy
Random delicious delicacies will be made with a wide range of boozy options... liqueurs galore!
More about La Cheve Bakery & Brews
Southside image

 

Southside

2770 Old Sonoma Rd, Napa

Avg 4.5 (1003 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Chicken Salad.$16.50
arugula, fresh herbs, spice-rubbed chicken, dried bing cherries, blue cheese, pistachios, apple vinaigrette.
Vinaigrette served on the side.
Biscuits & Gravy$16.00
buttermilk biscuit, chorizo sausage gravy, poached eggs, cilantro
Chilaquiles$16.00
corn tortilla chips, salsa roja, tomatillo, cotija cheese, crema, black beans, poached eggs
More about Southside

Map

Map

