Chilaquiles in Napa
Napa restaurants that serve chilaquiles
Southside
135 Gasser Dr., Napa
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Bucket
|$29.00
10 piece bucket
|Chilaquiles
|$15.00
corn tortilla chips, salsa roja, tomatillo, cotija cheese, crema, black beans, two poached eggs
|NEW! Avocado Toast
|$10.50
Seeded wheat bread, avocado mash, redwood hills farm feta, cucumber, mint, toasted pepitas, ground ancho chili
La Cheve Bakery & Brews
376 SOSCOL AVE, Napa
|Chilaquiles
|$16.00
Cheve sauce on fried corn tortillas, cotija, eggs to style, refried beans cilantro + sour cream + onion garnish + salsa.
|BREAKFAST SANDWICH
|$16.00
House-made pan de papa, scrambled eggs, mozzarella cheese, house-made spicy mayo, bacon with a side of fruit (EXTRA: AVOCADO)
|Boozy
Random delicious delicacies will be made with a wide range of boozy options... liqueurs galore!
Southside
2770 Old Sonoma Rd, Napa
|Smoked Chicken Salad.
|$16.50
arugula, fresh herbs, spice-rubbed chicken, dried bing cherries, blue cheese, pistachios, apple vinaigrette.
Vinaigrette served on the side.
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$16.00
buttermilk biscuit, chorizo sausage gravy, poached eggs, cilantro
|Chilaquiles
|$16.00
corn tortilla chips, salsa roja, tomatillo, cotija cheese, crema, black beans, poached eggs