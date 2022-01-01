Chili in Napa
Napa restaurants that serve chili
GRILL
Norman Rose Tavern
1401 First Street, Napa
|Chili
|$17.95
Award Winning 5 Dot Ranch Beef Chili.
Cheddar, Sour Cream, Tortilla Strips, Onion
|Chili Fries
|$10.95
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gott's Roadside
Oxbow Public Market 644 First Street, Napa
|Chili
|$8.99
House-made beef & bean chili made with Anchor Steam. Topped with cheddar cheese & green onions.
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$10.99
With cheddar cheese & house-made chili.
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$6.99
Topped with house-made chili, cheddar cheese & green onions.
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
Milestone Provisions
610 1st St, Suite #2, Napa
|Chili
|$9.00
with lime butter & chili salt
TACOS
Southside Catering
135 Gasser Dr, Napa
|Chili Shrimp a la Plancha Platter
|$180.00
gulf shrimp, avocado tomatillo salsa. Small (15 skewers, serves 4-6) Large (30 skewers, serves 12-15 people)