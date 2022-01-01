Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Napa

Napa restaurants
Napa restaurants that serve chili

Norman Rose Tavern image

GRILL

Norman Rose Tavern

1401 First Street, Napa

Avg 4.1 (1552 reviews)
Takeout
Chili$17.95
Award Winning 5 Dot Ranch Beef Chili.
Cheddar, Sour Cream, Tortilla Strips, Onion
Chili Fries$10.95
More about Norman Rose Tavern
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gott's Roadside

Oxbow Public Market 644 First Street, Napa

Avg 4.1 (4075 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili$8.99
House-made beef & bean chili made with Anchor Steam. Topped with cheddar cheese & green onions.
Chili Cheese Dog$10.99
With cheddar cheese & house-made chili.
Chili Cheese Fries$6.99
Topped with house-made chili, cheddar cheese & green onions.
More about Gott's Roadside
Milestone Provisions image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

Milestone Provisions

610 1st St, Suite #2, Napa

Avg 4.5 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Chili$9.00
with lime butter & chili salt
More about Milestone Provisions
Item pic

TACOS

Southside Catering

135 Gasser Dr, Napa

Avg 4.6 (60 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Shrimp a la Plancha Platter$180.00
gulf shrimp, avocado tomatillo salsa. Small (15 skewers, serves 4-6) Large (30 skewers, serves 12-15 people)
More about Southside Catering
Banner pic

PIZZA

Bistro Don Giovanni

4110 Howard lane, Napa

Avg 4.7 (9755 reviews)
Takeout
Side of Calabrian Chilies$3.00
More about Bistro Don Giovanni

