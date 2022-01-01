Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate cake in
Napa
/
Napa
/
Chocolate Cake
Napa restaurants that serve chocolate cake
GRILL
Tarla Mediterranean Grill
1480 1st St, Napa
Avg 4.3
(4400 reviews)
Flourless Chocolate Cake
$12.00
More about Tarla Mediterranean Grill
PIZZA
Bistro Don Giovanni
4110 Howard lane, Napa
Avg 4.7
(9755 reviews)
CHOCOLATE CABERNET CAKE
$12.00
chianti-cherry sauce, whipped cream
More about Bistro Don Giovanni
