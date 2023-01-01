Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate croissants in Napa

Go
Napa restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Napa
  • /
  • Chocolate Croissants

Napa restaurants that serve chocolate croissants

Consumer pic

 

Golden Bagel

3240 Jefferson, Napa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$3.75
More about Golden Bagel
Consumer pic

 

Winstons Cafe and Bakery - 1517 3rd st

1517 3rd st, Napa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$6.00
More about Winstons Cafe and Bakery - 1517 3rd st

Browse other tasty dishes in Napa

Nachos

Tiramisu

Tostadas

Curry

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Arugula Salad

Barbacoas

Pancakes

Map

More near Napa to explore

Vacaville

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Yountville

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Saint Helena

No reviews yet

Winters

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Benicia

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (56 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (256 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (583 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1478 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (410 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (224 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (401 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston