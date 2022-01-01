Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate mousse in Napa

Go
Napa restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Napa
  • /
  • Chocolate Mousse

Napa restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

The Forge Handcrafted Pizza image

 

Forge Pizza - Napa

155 Gasser Dr., Napa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHOCOLATE MOUSSE$5.00
More about Forge Pizza - Napa
Item pic

 

Sift Dessert Bar

3816 Bel Aire Plaza, Napa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
6" Chocolate Mousse Party Cake$49.00
Chocolate cake layered with fleur de sel chocolate mousse filling
3 Layers | 6" round | 10-12 servings
*Please allow us 2 hours to prep this item
**in order to have writing on your cake, please select that option + leave your writing in the Special Instructions Section. 22 characters max.**
Chocolate Mousse Slab Cake$12.00
Layers of chocolate cake + chocolate mousse.
Feeds 2-4 people
More about Sift Dessert Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Napa

Caesar Salad

Quesadillas

Pork Chops

Corn Dogs

Chorizo Burritos

Pancakes

Tostadas

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Map

More near Napa to explore

Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Vacaville

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Yountville

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Saint Helena

No reviews yet

Winters

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Benicia

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (248 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (580 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1468 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (293 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (144 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (379 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (371 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston