Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chorizo burritos in Napa

Go
Napa restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Napa
  • /
  • Chorizo Burritos

Napa restaurants that serve chorizo burritos

Taqueria Maria image

 

Taqueria Maria

640 3rd St, Napa

Avg 4.4 (223 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Eggs & Chorizo Burrito$10.50
More about Taqueria Maria
La Cheve Bakery & Brews image

 

La Cheve Bakery & Brews

376 SOSCOL AVE, Napa

Avg 4.5 (222 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito de Chorizo$16.50
Cheve chorizo, scrambled eggs, rancho potatoes, mozzarella cheese, cilantro garnish, salsa, and sour cream on the side.
More about La Cheve Bakery & Brews

Browse other tasty dishes in Napa

Cookies

Cuban Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Cake

Chile Relleno

Short Ribs

Hummus

Chai Lattes

Map

More near Napa to explore

Vacaville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Yountville

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Saint Helena

Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)

Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Winters

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Benicia

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston