Chorizo burritos in
Napa
/
Napa
/
Chorizo Burritos
Napa restaurants that serve chorizo burritos
Taqueria Maria
640 3rd St, Napa
Avg 4.4
(223 reviews)
Eggs & Chorizo Burrito
$10.50
More about Taqueria Maria
La Cheve Bakery & Brews
376 SOSCOL AVE, Napa
Avg 4.5
(222 reviews)
Burrito de Chorizo
$16.50
Cheve chorizo, scrambled eggs, rancho potatoes, mozzarella cheese, cilantro garnish, salsa, and sour cream on the side.
More about La Cheve Bakery & Brews
