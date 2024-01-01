Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cinnamon rolls in
Napa
/
Napa
/
Cinnamon Rolls
Napa restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
Golden Bagel
3240 Jefferson, Napa
No reviews yet
Small Cinnamon Roll
$3.50
Cinnamon Roll
$5.95
More about Golden Bagel
Loveski Deli
610 First Street, Napa
No reviews yet
Cinnamon Roll Babka
$8.00
More about Loveski Deli
