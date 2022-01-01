Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Clams in
Napa
/
Napa
/
Clams
Napa restaurants that serve clams
GRILL
Norman Rose Tavern
1401 First Street, Napa
Avg 4.1
(1552 reviews)
Clam Chowder
$12.00
More about Norman Rose Tavern
PIZZA
Bistro Don Giovanni
4110 Howard lane, Napa
Avg 4.7
(9755 reviews)
SPAGHETTI & CLAMS
$29.00
roasted garlic, tomato, chilies
More about Bistro Don Giovanni
Browse other tasty dishes in Napa
Chile Relleno
Salmon
Egg Benedict
Fish Tacos
Chicken Caesar Salad
French Fries
Pies
Huevos Rancheros
More near Napa to explore
Vacaville
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Fairfield
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Sonoma
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Yountville
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Saint Helena
Avg 4.9
(13 restaurants)
Winters
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Benicia
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(41 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(227 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(508 restaurants)
Yuba City
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1340 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(256 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(116 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(321 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(185 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(337 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston