Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Napa

Go
Napa restaurants
Toast

Napa restaurants that serve clams

Norman Rose Tavern image

GRILL

Norman Rose Tavern

1401 First Street, Napa

Avg 4.1 (1552 reviews)
Takeout
Clam Chowder$12.00
More about Norman Rose Tavern
Banner pic

PIZZA

Bistro Don Giovanni

4110 Howard lane, Napa

Avg 4.7 (9755 reviews)
Takeout
SPAGHETTI & CLAMS$29.00
roasted garlic, tomato, chilies
More about Bistro Don Giovanni

Browse other tasty dishes in Napa

Chile Relleno

Salmon

Egg Benedict

Fish Tacos

Chicken Caesar Salad

French Fries

Pies

Huevos Rancheros

Map

More near Napa to explore

Vacaville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Yountville

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Saint Helena

Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)

Winters

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Benicia

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (227 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (508 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1340 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (256 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (321 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston