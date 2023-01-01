Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobbler in Napa

Go
Napa restaurants
Toast

Napa restaurants that serve cobbler

Norman Rose Tavern image

GRILL

Norman Rose Tavern

1401 First Street, Napa

Avg 4.1 (1552 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Rhubarb Cobbler$11.00
More about Norman Rose Tavern
The Forge Handcrafted Pizza image

 

Forge Pizza - Napa

155 Gasser Dr., Napa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
APPLE COBBLER$8.00
More about Forge Pizza - Napa

Browse other tasty dishes in Napa

Chorizo Burritos

Cookies

Chimichangas

Fried Rice

Sundaes

Fajitas

Sweet Potato Fries

Enchiladas

Map

More near Napa to explore

Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Vacaville

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Yountville

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Saint Helena

No reviews yet

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Winters

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Benicia

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (57 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (647 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1641 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (353 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (177 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (469 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (245 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (444 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston