Cornbread in Napa

Napa restaurants
Napa restaurants that serve cornbread

The Q Restaurant & Bar

1313 Main Street, Napa

TakeoutDelivery
Cast Iron Skillet Cornbread$13.00
Baked to Order ~ Honey Butter
Bounty Hunter Napa

975 1st Street, Napa

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side of BH Cornbread$4.95
