Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Napa

Go
Napa restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Napa
  • /
  • Crispy Chicken

Napa restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gott's Roadside

Oxbow Public Market 644 First Street, Napa

Avg 4.1 (4075 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Teriyaki Chicken$12.99
Crispy fried chicken breast tossed in house-made teriyaki sauce & served with romaine lettuce, pickled carrots & daikon radishes, jalapeños, cilantro, green onions, toasted sesame seeds & spicy mayo on a toasted egg bun.
More about Gott's Roadside
Item pic

 

Mary’s Pizza Shack

3085 Jefferson St., Napa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Not Just a Crispy Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Mary's Crispy Chicken Breast Sandwich is served with cabbage and arugula slaw mixed with homemade Italian Salsa Verde. Topped with tomato, Parmesan and a Calabrian chili mayo, served on a toasted bun. Garnished with slices of red pickled onion.
More about Mary’s Pizza Shack

Browse other tasty dishes in Napa

Croissants

Pies

Tomato Soup

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Burritos

Penne

Barbacoas

Octopus

Map

More near Napa to explore

Vacaville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Yountville

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Saint Helena

Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)

Winters

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Benicia

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (227 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1339 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (256 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (321 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston