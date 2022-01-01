Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Napa

Napa restaurants
Toast

Napa restaurants that serve croissants

La Cheve Bakery & Brews image

 

La Cheve Bakery & Brews

376 SOSCOL AVE, Napa

Avg 4.5 (222 reviews)
Takeout
CROISSANTS
More about La Cheve Bakery & Brews
Restaurant banner

 

Winstons Cafe and Bakery

1517 3rd st, Napa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Almond Croissant$7.00
Ham & Cheese Croissant$7.00
Croissant$5.00
More about Winstons Cafe and Bakery

