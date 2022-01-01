Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Egg sandwiches in
Napa
/
Napa
/
Egg Sandwiches
Napa restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
GRILL
Norman Rose Tavern
1401 First Street, Napa
Avg 4.1
(1552 reviews)
Egg Sandwich
$14.95
Organic Fried Egg Sandwich on Model Bakery Sourdough with Bacon, Swiss Cheese and Mayo.
More about Norman Rose Tavern
Winstons Cafe and Bakery
1517 3rd st, Napa
No reviews yet
Egg Salad Sandwich
$9.00
More about Winstons Cafe and Bakery
