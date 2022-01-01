Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Napa

Napa restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Napa
  • /
  • Egg Sandwiches

Napa restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Norman Rose Tavern image

GRILL

Norman Rose Tavern

1401 First Street, Napa

Avg 4.1 (1552 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Sandwich$14.95
Organic Fried Egg Sandwich on Model Bakery Sourdough with Bacon, Swiss Cheese and Mayo.
More about Norman Rose Tavern
Restaurant banner

 

Winstons Cafe and Bakery

1517 3rd st, Napa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Salad Sandwich$9.00
More about Winstons Cafe and Bakery

