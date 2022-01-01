Enchiladas in Napa
Napa restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about La Morenita Market
La Morenita Market
2434 Jefferson Street, Napa
|4 Tacos de Papa
|$8.99
4 crunchy tacos filled with mashed potatoes, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cotija cheese.
|3 Tacos a la Plancha
|$9.99
Napa's favorite taco! 3 Tacos a la Plancha with your choice of meat, salsa, cilantro and onion.
|Torta Regular
|$8.99
Our Torta regular comes with your choice of meats, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, avocado, pickled jalapeños