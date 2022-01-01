Enchiladas in Napa

Go
Napa restaurants
Toast

Napa restaurants that serve enchiladas

La Morenita Market image

 

La Morenita Market

2434 Jefferson Street, Napa

Avg 4.6 (3319 reviews)
Takeout
4 Tacos de Papa$8.99
4 crunchy tacos filled with mashed potatoes, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cotija cheese.
3 Tacos a la Plancha$9.99
Napa's favorite taco! 3 Tacos a la Plancha with your choice of meat, salsa, cilantro and onion.
Torta Regular$8.99
Our Torta regular comes with your choice of meats, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, avocado, pickled jalapeños
More about La Morenita Market
Taqueria Maria image

 

Taqueria Maria

640 3rd St, Napa

Avg 4.4 (223 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Super Burrito$12.45
Quesadilla Suiza de Harina$11.50
Taco Pescado$3.75
More about Taqueria Maria

Browse other tasty dishes in Napa

Avocado Toast

Hummus

Quesadillas

Margherita Pizza

Chilaquiles

Caesar Salad

Super Burritos

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Napa to explore

Vacaville

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Yountville

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Saint Helena

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winters

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Benicia

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston