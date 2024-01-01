Fettuccine alfredo in Napa

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Napa restaurants that serve fettuccine alfredo

Item pic

 

CROCCANTE PIZZA

976 PEARL STREET, NAPA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN FETTUCCINE ALFREDO$24.00
Herb chicken,garlic cream sauce, Parmesan, Italian oregano
More about CROCCANTE PIZZA
Item pic

 

MPS - NAPA

3085 Jefferson Street, Napa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo$17.95
Sliced chicken breast smothered in our creamy Alfredo sauce with fresh mushrooms and red onions on a bed of fettuccine.
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo$12.50
Sliced chicken breast smothered in our creamy Alfredo sauce with fresh mushrooms and red onions on a bed of fettuccine.
More about MPS - NAPA

