Fettuccine alfredo in Napa
Napa restaurants that serve fettuccine alfredo
More about CROCCANTE PIZZA
CROCCANTE PIZZA
976 PEARL STREET, NAPA
|CHICKEN FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
|$24.00
Herb chicken,garlic cream sauce, Parmesan, Italian oregano
More about MPS - NAPA
MPS - NAPA
3085 Jefferson Street, Napa
|Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
|$17.95
Sliced chicken breast smothered in our creamy Alfredo sauce with fresh mushrooms and red onions on a bed of fettuccine.
|Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
|$12.50
Sliced chicken breast smothered in our creamy Alfredo sauce with fresh mushrooms and red onions on a bed of fettuccine.