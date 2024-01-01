Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flan in Napa

Go
Napa restaurants
Toast

Napa restaurants that serve flan

Taqueria Maria image

 

Taqueria Maria

640 3rd St, Napa

Avg 4.4 (223 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FLAN$7.50
More about Taqueria Maria
Item pic

 

La Cheve Bakery and Brews

376 SOSCOL AVE, Napa

Avg 4.5 (222 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Flan French Toast$18.50
Yes. We know. Your tastebuds are about to go through a crazy zapateado. Topped with fruit and butter.
Flan$0.00
More about La Cheve Bakery and Brews

Browse other tasty dishes in Napa

Cheese Pizza

Hot Chocolate

Coleslaw

Spaghetti

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Burritos

Crispy Chicken

Corned Beef And Cabbage

Map

More near Napa to explore

Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Vacaville

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Yountville

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Saint Helena

No reviews yet

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Benicia

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Winters

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (69 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (326 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (778 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1920 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (406 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (232 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston