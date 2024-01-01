Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Flan in
Napa
/
Napa
/
Flan
Napa restaurants that serve flan
Taqueria Maria
640 3rd St, Napa
Avg 4.4
(223 reviews)
FLAN
$7.50
More about Taqueria Maria
La Cheve Bakery and Brews
376 SOSCOL AVE, Napa
Avg 4.5
(222 reviews)
Flan French Toast
$18.50
Yes. We know. Your tastebuds are about to go through a crazy zapateado. Topped with fruit and butter.
Flan
$0.00
More about La Cheve Bakery and Brews
Browse other tasty dishes in Napa
Cheese Pizza
Hot Chocolate
Coleslaw
Spaghetti
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Burritos
Crispy Chicken
Corned Beef And Cabbage
More near Napa to explore
Sonoma
Avg 4.3
(28 restaurants)
Vacaville
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Fairfield
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Yountville
Avg 4.1
(18 restaurants)
Saint Helena
No reviews yet
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Benicia
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Winters
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(69 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(326 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(778 restaurants)
Yuba City
Avg 4.7
(22 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.3
(42 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1920 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(406 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(232 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(619 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(292 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(511 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston